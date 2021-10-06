Hover to Zoom
Lipton Kosher Ranch Soup & Dip Mix
2.4 ozUPC: 0004100000575
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (11 g)
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Maltodextrin, Dehydrated Onions and Garlic, Monosodium Glutamate, Salt, Parsley, Partially Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Guar and Xanthan Gums, Citric Acid, Spice, Natural and Artificial Flavors.
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More