Ingredients

Maltodextrin, Dehydrated Onions and Garlic, Monosodium Glutamate, Salt, Parsley, Partially Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Guar and Xanthan Gums, Citric Acid, Spice, Natural and Artificial Flavors.

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More