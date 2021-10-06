Ingredients

Dehydrated Vegetables (Carrots, Onions, Cabbage, Leeks, Red Bell Peppers, Peas, Tomatoes), Maltodextrin, Salt, Potato Starch, Corn Starch (Sulfites), Yeast Powder, Palm Stearin, Sugar, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Caramel Color, Natural Flavor (Soy)

Allergen Info

Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More