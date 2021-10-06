Hover to Zoom
Lipton Kosher Vegetable Soup and Dip Mix
2 ozUPC: 0004100000574
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium830mg36.09%
Total Carbohydrate9g3.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.7mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Dehydrated Vegetables (Carrots, Onions, Cabbage, Leeks, Red Bell Peppers, Peas, Tomatoes), Maltodextrin, Salt, Potato Starch, Corn Starch (Sulfites), Yeast Powder, Palm Stearin, Sugar, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Caramel Color, Natural Flavor (Soy)
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More