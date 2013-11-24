Lipton Lemon Sweetened Iced Tea Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Lipton Lemon Sweetened Iced Tea Mix Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Lipton Lemon Sweetened Iced Tea Mix Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Lipton Lemon Sweetened Iced Tea Mix Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Lipton Lemon Sweetened Iced Tea Mix Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Lipton Lemon Sweetened Iced Tea Mix Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Lipton Lemon Sweetened Iced Tea Mix

47.2 ozUPC: 0004100000864
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 11

Product Details

Lipton's expert mixologists have crafted a delicious diet lemon flavored iced tea with no sugar and natural lemon flavor to make the best iced tea for you and your family. Our Iced Tea Mixes are made from real tea leaves so the taste is delicious and satisfying. Lipton iced tea is the perfect addition for any of your meals because it is tasty and refreshing. So don't just default to the usual, enjoy the sweet lemon filled flavor taste of Lipton Lemon Iced Tea Mix.

  • Lipton Iced Tea Mixes are the easiest way to prepare delicious and refreshing iced tea
  • Enjoy iced tea in seconds with refreshing and delicious Lipton Iced Tea Lemon Mix
  • Made from real tea leaves
  • Simply add Lipton Iced Tea Mix to water and add ice
  • Sweetened with real cane sugar

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (25 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate25g9.09%
Sugar24g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cane Sugar, Citric Acid (Provides Tartness), Instant Tea Powder, Carrot Juice (For Color), Natural Flavor

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More