Lipton Raspberry Sweetened Iced Tea Mix

23.6 ozUPC: 0004100011976
Product Details

Lipton's expert mixologists have crafted a delicious blend of Lipton Iced Tea Mix with Raspberry flavor to make the most refreshingly delicious iced tea for you and your family. Our Iced Tea Mixes are made from real tea leaves, real cane sugar and flavors sourced from natural sources, so the taste is always delicious and satisfying. Lipton iced tea is the perfect addition for any of your meals because it is tasty and refreshing. So don't just default to the usual, enjoy the sweet, Raspberry filled flavor taste of Lipton Lemon Iced Tea Mix. A brilliant taste for a brighter day! 

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (25 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate25g8.33%
Sugar24g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cane Sugar, Citric Acid (Provides Tartness), Instant Tea Powder, Carrot Juice (For Color), Natural Flavor

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
