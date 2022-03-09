Lipton Recipe Secrets Onion Soup & Dip Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Lipton Recipe Secrets Onion Soup & Dip Mix

1.9 ozUPC: 0004100000519
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (7 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium690mg30%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dehydrated Onion (Sulfites), Salt, Corn Starch, Onion Powder, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Sugar, Palm Stearin, Maltodextrin, Caramel Color, Yeast Extract, Monosodium Glutamate, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Disodium Phosphate, Autolyzed Yeast, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More