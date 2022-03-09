Ingredients

Dehydrated Onion (Sulfites), Salt, Corn Starch, Onion Powder, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Sugar, Palm Stearin, Maltodextrin, Caramel Color, Yeast Extract, Monosodium Glutamate, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Disodium Phosphate, Autolyzed Yeast, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More