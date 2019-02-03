Enjoy soup any time with Lipton Soup Secrets Soup Mixes! Our satisfying soups are made with REAL chicken broth and enriched flavorful noodles and are a great way to please the entire family! Each space-saving box of delicious Lipton Soup Secrets Soup Mix makes 6-8 servings. Enjoy it as a satisfying anytime snack for as few as 70 calories (or less) per one cup serving. Additionally, your favorite flavor of Lipton Soup Secrets can be used as a base to create your own hearty homemade soup — just add your favorite meats or vegetables for a delicious meal in a fraction of the time! Our classic Noodle Soup recipe is among our fans' favorites!Try all four flavors of our Lipton Soup Secrets Soup Mix, available in classic:

Noodle Soup Mix with Real Chicken Broth

Extra Noodle Soup Mix with Real Chicken Broth

Ring – O – Noodle Soup Mix with Real Chicken Broth

Chicken Noodle Soup Mix with Diced White Chicken Meat

Bring family together with Lipton Soups! Warm, soothing, satisfying and delicious since 1940. Visit www.LiptonKitchens.com for more recipes and inspiration. For a delicious on-the-go option try Lipton Cup a Soup for the same delicious flavors in a convenient individual size portion!

