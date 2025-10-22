Enjoy soup at any time with Lipton Soup Secrets Soup Mixes. Our satisfying soups are made with real chicken broth and enriched flavorful noodles, and they’re a great way to please the entire family. Each box of Soup Secrets Soup mix makes 6-8 servings. Enjoy it as a satisfying bowl of soup any time of day for as few as 70 calories (or less) per one cup serving. Soup Secrets make it easy for you to make hearty, homemade soup for your family. Add one bag of instant soup mix to four cups of water and bring to a boil, cooking until noodles are tender. Add your favorite meats and/or vegetables for a delicious meal made in a faction of the time. For even faster prep, combine one pack of dry soup mix to four cups of water and microwave on high for 10-12 minutes or until noodles are tender. Bring the entire family together with Lipton Soups! Lipton Soups have been there for you and your family since 1940. When you’re craving something warm and satisfying for your family, reach for Lipton Soup Secrets, and enjoy the soul-restoring combination of flavorful broth and curly, swirly noodles.

