Lipton Southern Sweet Family-Sized Iced Tea Bags
Easily brew crisp, refreshing Lipton Southern Sweet Tea from these convenient family size tea bags! Using real tea leaves specially blended for iced tea, our Master Blenders crafted this refreshingly delicious blend, where we pick tea leaves at the peak of flavor and blend them to capture as much natural tea taste and aroma as possible. Lipton iced tea is the perfect addition for any of your meals because is naturally tasty and refreshing. So don’t just default to the usual, enjoy the superior taste of fresh-brewed tea and choose Lipton Southern Sweet Family-sized Iced Tea Bags. This delicious tea makes 11 iced tea gallon pitchers. All our tea bags are 100% sustainably sourced, which translates into ensuring decent wages for tea farmers around the world together with access to quality housing, education, and medical care. Your tea is their brighter future.
- Makes 11 gallon size iced tea pitchers with our family size tea bags
- Lipton Southern Sweet Iced Tea is made with only 100% Rainforest Alliance certified tea bags
- Naturally, Tasty & Refreshing Lipton Southern Sweet Tea is the perfect beverage for any meal
- Made with real tea leaves specially blended to brew in cold/iced water
- Get refreshing Lipton Southern Sweet Iced Tea from these convenient family-sized tea bags
Orange Pekoe and Pekoe Cut Black Tea, Sucralose (Non-nutritive Sweetener), Pectin
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
