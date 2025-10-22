Lipton® Stress Therapy Cinnamon Chamomile & Lavender Caffeine Free Herbal Supplement Tea Bags
Product Details
For all of us, life can sometimes feel a little overwhelming. That’s why at Lipton, we understand how important it is to take a moment for yourself every now and then. Relax, rewind, then press play again with Lipton Stress Therapy Caffeine-Free Herbal Supplement. This soothing blend of aromatic botanicals features cinnamon, lavender and chamomile, ingredients that are traditionally associated with helping to reduce stress and promote calmness. Stress Therapy is a comforting, cozy herbal infusion to help you unwind. Enjoy a daily cup or two of this caffeine free, unsweetened tea to supplement your varied, balanced diet.
- Enjoy a daily cup or two of Stress therapy herbal tea supplement
- For the perfect cup of this caffeine free herbal tea supplement, brew 4-6 minutes in freshly boiled water. Enjoy it hot or cooled over ice!
- Lipton Stress Therapy Herbal Supplement is a comforting herbal tea blend to help you unwind. (This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration).
- Our Stress Therapy herbal supplement tea bags feature a well-balanced pairing of cinnamon and chamomile with a light finish of lavender.
- Stress Therapy Herbal Supplement Caffeine Free Tea can be enjoyed day or night. Enjoy as a hot beverage or pour over ice for a refreshing tea.
- This Lipton Stress Therapy carton contains 15 tea bags.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cinnamon Balm, Chamomile Flowers, Organic Lavender Flowers, Organic Basil Leaves, Organic Lemon Balm Leaves, Rose Hips, Natural Flavor, Lavender Oil
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More