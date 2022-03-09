Lipton® T Probiotic Glow Hibiscus Mate Vitamin C Finely Ground Herbal Tea with Probiotics 12 Count
Product Details
Lipton Glow is made with hibiscus, mate and vitamin C for a refreshingly balanced blend that can be enjoyed hot or cold. In easy-to-mix individual sachets that are a great alternative to tea bags, it's the perfect drink to take with you on the go — and one you can enjoy at work, in the car or after your workout. Glow from within when you add a cup or two of this tea beverage to your regular wellness routines. Our Glow blend contains probiotics. We recommend enjoying two cups a day of this delicious Lipton tea drink to get the maximum benefit. It's so easy to prepare — all you have to do is add it to iced water, stir or shake, and enjoy! Those who have tried stress tea, detox tea and other teas will enjoy the goodness of Glow.
- Lipton T+Probiotic Cleanse sachets are formulated with hibiscus, mate tea and vitamin C, plus added probiotics
- Now there are more ways than ever to enjoy the benefits of drinking tea. Refreshingly delicious, these convenient sachets make it easy to enjoy different kinds of teas
- These tea sachets contain mate, hibiscus and vitamin C for a refreshing pick-me-up you can enjoy any time of day, or on the go
- Glow from within with this finely ground herbal tea with probiotics; featuring sachets rather than tea bags
- Activate the goodness! Add two cups a day of this herbal tea drink to your wellness routine
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Beet Juice Powder, Mate Extract, Hibiscus Extract, Natural Flavor, Sodium Ascorbate (Vitamin C), Licorice Root, Inulin, Bacillus Coagulans Gbi-30 6086
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More