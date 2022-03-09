Lipton® T Probiotic Glow Hibiscus Mate Vitamin C Finely Ground Herbal Tea with Probiotics 12 Count Perspective: front
Lipton® T Probiotic Glow Hibiscus Mate Vitamin C Finely Ground Herbal Tea with Probiotics 12 Count Perspective: back
Lipton® T Probiotic Glow Hibiscus Mate Vitamin C Finely Ground Herbal Tea with Probiotics 12 Count Perspective: left
Lipton® T Probiotic Glow Hibiscus Mate Vitamin C Finely Ground Herbal Tea with Probiotics 12 Count Perspective: top
Lipton® T Probiotic Glow Hibiscus Mate Vitamin C Finely Ground Herbal Tea with Probiotics 12 Count

0.42 ozUPC: 0004100000699
Product Details

Lipton Glow is made with hibiscus, mate and vitamin C for a refreshingly balanced blend that can be enjoyed hot or cold. In easy-to-mix individual sachets that are a great alternative to tea bags, it's the perfect drink to take with you on the go — and one you can enjoy at work, in the car or after your workout. Glow from within when you add a cup or two of this tea beverage to your regular wellness routines. Our Glow blend contains probiotics. We recommend enjoying two cups a day of this delicious Lipton tea drink to get the maximum benefit. It's so easy to prepare — all you have to do is add it to iced water, stir or shake, and enjoy! Those who have tried stress tea, detox tea and other teas will enjoy the goodness of Glow.

  • Lipton T+Probiotic Cleanse sachets are formulated with hibiscus, mate tea and vitamin C, plus added probiotics
  • Now there are more ways than ever to enjoy the benefits of drinking tea. Refreshingly delicious, these convenient sachets make it easy to enjoy different kinds of teas
  • These tea sachets contain mate, hibiscus and vitamin C for a refreshing pick-me-up you can enjoy any time of day, or on the go
  • Glow from within with this finely ground herbal tea with probiotics; featuring sachets rather than tea bags
  • Activate the goodness! Add two cups a day of this herbal tea drink to your wellness routine

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1packet (1 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium15mg0.65%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Protein0g
Vitamin C54mg60%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Beet Juice Powder, Mate Extract, Hibiscus Extract, Natural Flavor, Sodium Ascorbate (Vitamin C), Licorice Root, Inulin, Bacillus Coagulans Gbi-30 6086

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
