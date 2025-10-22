Lipton carefully crafts its iced tea blend from a mix of orange pekoe and black tea leaves — and fresh-brewed unsweetened tea never tasted so good. This family size tea is for those looking for a delicious alternative to plain water, or drinks with artificial flavors and colors. Each bag makes 4 servings, for a pitcher full of flavor that will keep you and your whole family happy. Simply brew hot, pour over ice, and enjoy this smooth-tasting tea all year round.

To capture as much of the tea taste and aroma as possible, we have developed an innovative process where we press fresh, high-quality tea leaves to release their natural essence. We then use this essence on our blend. Our iced tea bags are 100% sustainably sourced using only Rainforest Alliance certified tea leaves.