Lipton® Unsweetened Black Iced Tea Bags
Product Details
Lipton carefully crafts its iced tea blend from a mix of orange pekoe and black tea leaves — and fresh-brewed unsweetened tea never tasted so good. This family size tea is for those looking for a delicious alternative to plain water, or drinks with artificial flavors and colors. Each bag makes 4 servings, for a pitcher full of flavor that will keep you and your whole family happy. Simply brew hot, pour over ice, and enjoy this smooth-tasting tea all year round.
To capture as much of the tea taste and aroma as possible, we have developed an innovative process where we press fresh, high-quality tea leaves to release their natural essence. We then use this essence on our blend. Our iced tea bags are 100% sustainably sourced using only Rainforest Alliance certified tea leaves.
- Made with real tea leaves specially blended for iced tea, Lipton crafted this blend orange pekoe and black tea, and no added sugars or sweeteners.
- These Lipton Iced Tea bags let you easily brew family size tea pitchers of refreshing unsweetened tea.
- Like other hot and iced tea, wine and cocoa, Lipton Iced Tea contains flavonoids. Consuming flavonoids as part of your everyday diet can help support a healthy heart.
- Simply brew hot and pour over ice for a refreshing pitcher of iced tea that the whole family will love. Makes 48 1-quart pitchers of iced tea.
- Lipton Iced Tea is made with only 100% Rainforest Alliance certified tea leaves.
- Smooth, refreshing Lipton Iced Tea is the perfect addition to any meal — and a good alternative to water.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Orange Pekoe and Pekoe Cut Black Tea
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
