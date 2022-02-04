Hover to Zoom
Listerine Cool Heat Pocket Packs Breath Strips
72 ctUPC: 0001254743720
Purchase Options
Product Details
Refresh your mouth with Listerine Cool Heat Pocketpaks Breath Strips. These fresh breath strips dissolve instantly, killing 99 percent of germs that cause bad breath.* Slip your pack into your purse or pocket, so you can easily pop in a breath strip any time you need to freshen up after your morning coffee, or before a meeting or date. Each breath freshener strip has a refreshing cinnamon flavor for oral care on-the-go that leaves your mouth feeling clean and fresh. *In laboratory tests.
- 3 24-strip packs of Listerine Cool Heat Pocketpaks breath freshener strips
- Kills germs for a clean mouth feeling anytime you need it
- Kills 99 percent of germs that cause bad breath, according laboratory tests
- Breath strips dissolve instantly on your tongue without the need to throw out wrappers
- Breath strip packs are small enough to easily fit in your pocket or purse
- Kill bad breath germs quickly before a meeting, date or any time you want to feel fresh
- Features a refreshing cinnamon flavor
- Provides easy, on-the-go oral care in one step"