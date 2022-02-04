Refresh your mouth with Listerine Cool Heat Pocketpaks Breath Strips. These fresh breath strips dissolve instantly, killing 99 percent of germs that cause bad breath.* Slip your pack into your purse or pocket, so you can easily pop in a breath strip any time you need to freshen up after your morning coffee, or before a meeting or date. Each breath freshener strip has a refreshing cinnamon flavor for oral care on-the-go that leaves your mouth feeling clean and fresh. *In laboratory tests.

3 24-strip packs of Listerine Cool Heat Pocketpaks breath freshener strips

Kills germs for a clean mouth feeling anytime you need it

Kills 99 percent of germs that cause bad breath, according laboratory tests

Breath strips dissolve instantly on your tongue without the need to throw out wrappers

Breath strip packs are small enough to easily fit in your pocket or purse

Kill bad breath germs quickly before a meeting, date or any time you want to feel fresh

Features a refreshing cinnamon flavor

Provides easy, on-the-go oral care in one step"