Listerine Cool Heat Pocket Packs Breath Strips Perspective: front
Listerine Cool Heat Pocket Packs Breath Strips Perspective: back
Listerine Cool Heat Pocket Packs Breath Strips Perspective: left
Listerine Cool Heat Pocket Packs Breath Strips Perspective: right
Listerine Cool Heat Pocket Packs Breath Strips

72 ctUPC: 0001254743720
Product Details

Refresh your mouth with Listerine Cool Heat Pocketpaks Breath Strips. These fresh breath strips dissolve instantly, killing 99 percent of germs that cause bad breath.* Slip your pack into your purse or pocket, so you can easily pop in a breath strip any time you need to freshen up after your morning coffee, or before a meeting or date. Each breath freshener strip has a refreshing cinnamon flavor for oral care on-the-go that leaves your mouth feeling clean and fresh. *In laboratory tests.

  • 3 24-strip packs of Listerine Cool Heat Pocketpaks breath freshener strips
  • Kills germs for a clean mouth feeling anytime you need it
  • Kills 99 percent of germs that cause bad breath, according laboratory tests
  • Breath strips dissolve instantly on your tongue without the need to throw out wrappers
  • Breath strip packs are small enough to easily fit in your pocket or purse
  • Kill bad breath germs quickly before a meeting, date or any time you want to feel fresh
  • Features a refreshing cinnamon flavor
  • Provides easy, on-the-go oral care in one step"