Listerine Cool Mint Pocket Packs Breath Strips
24 ctUPC: 0001254743310
- Refresh your bad breath with LISTERINE COOL MINT POCKETPAKS Breath Strips
- These mint breath strips dissolve instantly, killing 99 percent of germs that cause bad breath*
- Slip your pack into your purse or pocket, so you can easily get fresh breath and kill bad breath germs after your morning coffee, or before an important meeting or date
- Each breath strip has a refreshing COOL MINT flavor to leave your mouth feeling clean and fresh
*In laboratory tests