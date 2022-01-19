Hover to Zoom
Listerine Ultraclean Access Mint Flosser Disposable Heads
28 ctUPC: 0001254744019
Product Details
Floss your way to a cleaner, fresher mouth. Easily get to 100% of hard-to-reach places with these mint-flavored floss heads, featuring high-tenacity yarn to withstand breakage. Pack of 28 disposable floss heads. For use with Listerine® Ultraclean® Access® Flosser.
- Features high-tenacity yarn to withstand breakage
- Pack of 28 disposable mint-flavored floss heads
- For use with Listerine® Ultraclean® Access® Flosser