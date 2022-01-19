Listerine Ultraclean Access Mint Flosser Disposable Heads Perspective: front
Listerine Ultraclean Access Mint Flosser Disposable Heads
Listerine Ultraclean Access Mint Flosser Disposable Heads
Listerine Ultraclean Access Mint Flosser Disposable Heads
Listerine Ultraclean Access Mint Flosser Disposable Heads

28 ctUPC: 0001254744019
Floss your way to a cleaner, fresher mouth. Easily get to 100% of hard-to-reach places with these mint-flavored floss heads, featuring high-tenacity yarn to withstand breakage. Pack of 28 disposable floss heads. For use with Listerine® Ultraclean® Access® Flosser.

  • Features high-tenacity yarn to withstand breakage
  • Pack of 28 disposable mint-flavored floss heads
  • For use with Listerine® Ultraclean® Access® Flosser