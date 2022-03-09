Ingredients

Sugar, Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate [Vitamin B1], Riboflavin [Vitamin B2], Folic Acid), Water, Palm Oil.Contains 2% of Less of Each of the Following: Soybean Oil, Dextrose, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Dried Egg Yolks, Nonfat Dry Milk, Glycerin, Corn Syrup Solids, Defatted Soy Flour, Salt, Wheat Starch, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sorbic Acid), Corn Starch, Calcium Carbonate, Wheat Gluten, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Citric Acid, Agar, Mono- and Diglycerides, Soy Lecithin, Annatto Extract, Cellulose Gum, Dextrin, Guar Gum, Karaya Gum, Maltodextrin, Tapioca Starch, Turmeric Extract, Wheat Germ, Titanium Dioxide, Powdered Sugar (Sugar, Corn Starch).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

