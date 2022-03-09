Little Debbie® Mini Glazed Donuts
Product Details
Always right for a quick breakfast or snack, these traditional donuts are what you need in your life! Little Debbie Mini Glazed Donuts are great for mornings or a brunch with friends. They are just what you can expect in a mini donut, too. A moist cakey donut is coated with a sweet glaze that goes great with a hot cup of coffee or tea. Grab a bag for a less stressful and more delicious morning!
Benefits:
- 20 mini donuts per bag (about 5 servings)
- Servings size 4 donuts
- Certified Kosher by the Orthodox Union
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate [Vitamin B1], Riboflavin [Vitamin B2], Folic Acid), Water, Palm Oil.Contains 2% of Less of Each of the Following: Soybean Oil, Dextrose, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Dried Egg Yolks, Nonfat Dry Milk, Glycerin, Corn Syrup Solids, Defatted Soy Flour, Salt, Wheat Starch, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sorbic Acid), Corn Starch, Calcium Carbonate, Wheat Gluten, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Citric Acid, Agar, Mono- and Diglycerides, Soy Lecithin, Annatto Extract, Cellulose Gum, Dextrin, Guar Gum, Karaya Gum, Maltodextrin, Tapioca Starch, Turmeric Extract, Wheat Germ, Titanium Dioxide, Powdered Sugar (Sugar, Corn Starch).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More