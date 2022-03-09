Little Debbie Mini Powdered Donuts
Product Details
Traditional and fun are the perfect ways to describe Little Debbie Mini Powdered Donuts. With each bite the sweet powder is irresistible as you taste the yummy cakey goodness. The are great for your kids to have after school or for you when you need a little pep in your step at the office. Pour a glass of milk or sip on coffee as you snack away!
Benefits:
- 20 Mini donuts per bag (about 5 servings)
- Servings size 4 donuts
- Certified Kosher by the Orthodox Union
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate [Vitamin B1], Riboflavin [Vitamin B2], Folic Acid), Palm Oil, Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Soybean Oil.Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Modified Corn Starch, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Dried Egg Yolks, Nonfat Dry Milk, Titanium Dioxide, Glycerin, Corn Syrup Solids, Defatted Soy Flour, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate, Sorbic Acid), Salt, Wheat Starchm Natural and Artificial Flavors, Wheat Gluten, Citric Acid, Annatto Extract, Cellulose Gum, Dextrin, Guar Gum, Karaya Gum, Maltodextrin, Mono- and Diglycerides, Soy Lecithin, Tapioca Starch, Turmeric Extract, Wheat Germ.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
