Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate [Vitamin B1], Riboflavin [Vitamin B2], Folic Acid), Palm Oil, Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Soybean Oil.Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Modified Corn Starch, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Dried Egg Yolks, Nonfat Dry Milk, Titanium Dioxide, Glycerin, Corn Syrup Solids, Defatted Soy Flour, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate, Sorbic Acid), Salt, Wheat Starchm Natural and Artificial Flavors, Wheat Gluten, Citric Acid, Annatto Extract, Cellulose Gum, Dextrin, Guar Gum, Karaya Gum, Maltodextrin, Mono- and Diglycerides, Soy Lecithin, Tapioca Starch, Turmeric Extract, Wheat Germ.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More