Ingredients

Sugar, Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Barley Malt, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate [Vitamin B1], Riboflavin [Vitamin B2], Folic Acid), Water, Palm Oil, Palm and Palm Kernel Oil.Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Soybean Oil, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium and Pyrophosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Egg Yolks, Nonfat Dry Milk, Defatted Soy Flour, Corn Syrup Solids, Soy Lecithin, Salt, Corn Starch, Dextrose, Mono- and Diglycerides, Wheat and Tapioca Starches, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Glycerin, Sorbic Acid and Potassium Sorbate (To Preserve Freshness), Cellulose and Guar and Karaya Gums, Citric Acid, Dextrin, Wheat Germ, Artificial Colors (Includes Red 40, Red 40 Lake)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

