Little Debbie Mini Strawberry Donuts Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Little Debbie Mini Strawberry Donuts Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Little Debbie Mini Strawberry Donuts

9.68 ozUPC: 0002430004482
Purchase Options

Product Details

Need an easy breakfast for your kids? Grab a bag of Little Debbie Mini Strawberry Donuts! Not only will your kids love the refreshing strawberry-flavored cake donut, but you will too! The sweet glaze is the perfect finish and is a great compliment to your morning coffee or your kid’s glass of cold milk. Be sure to seal back so they stay fresh until they are gone!

  • 18 Donuts per bag (about 4.5 servings)
  • Serving size 4 donuts
  • Certified Kosher by the Orthodox Union

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4donuts (60 g)
Amount per serving
Calories290
% Daily value*
Total Fat17g26.15%
Saturated Fat10g50%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat4g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium200mg8.33%
Total Carbohydrate32g10.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar18g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.72mg4%
Potassium60mg1.71%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Barley Malt, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate [Vitamin B1], Riboflavin [Vitamin B2], Folic Acid), Water, Palm Oil, Palm and Palm Kernel Oil.Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Soybean Oil, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium and Pyrophosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Egg Yolks, Nonfat Dry Milk, Defatted Soy Flour, Corn Syrup Solids, Soy Lecithin, Salt, Corn Starch, Dextrose, Mono- and Diglycerides, Wheat and Tapioca Starches, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Glycerin, Sorbic Acid and Potassium Sorbate (To Preserve Freshness), Cellulose and Guar and Karaya Gums, Citric Acid, Dextrin, Wheat Germ, Artificial Colors (Includes Red 40, Red 40 Lake)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More