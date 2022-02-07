Hover to Zoom
Little Jasmine Roasted Seaweed
0.88 ozUPC: 0086347400020
Located in AISLE 7
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2.5g (2.5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium60mg2.61%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.72mg4%
Potassium0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Dried Seaweed
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More