Little Trees® AirWash Original Automotive Odor Eliminator Spray
3.5 fl ozUPC: 0007617106386
Like a refreshing shower for stinky, stale air that leaves behind a clean scent, Little Trees® AirWash is a tough odor eliminator with a truly great fragrance. AirWash Original is an aquatic blend of pink grapefruit and fresh sea spray enriched by watery florals and soft woods.
- The convenient 3.5 oz size stores easily in the vehicle so it is ready to go whenever you need a fresh scent.
- The translucent bottle helps you see when it’s running low, and our specially designed nozzle allows for a fine mist spray with a long reach and drier feel.
Dimensions: 1.30 Inch x 1.30 Inch x 6.90 Inch