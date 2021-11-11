Like a refreshing shower for stinky, stale air that leaves behind a clean scent, Little Trees® AirWash is a tough odor eliminator with a truly great fragrance. AirWash Original is an aquatic blend of pink grapefruit and fresh sea spray enriched by watery florals and soft woods.

The convenient 3.5 oz size stores easily in the vehicle so it is ready to go whenever you need a fresh scent.

The translucent bottle helps you see when it’s running low, and our specially designed nozzle allows for a fine mist spray with a long reach and drier feel.

Dimensions: 1.30 Inch x 1.30 Inch x 6.90 Inch