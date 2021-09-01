Living Proof Perfect hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo cleans beyond ordinary dry shampoos. It's powered by Living Proof's patented Healthy Hair Molecule (OFPMA) and Triple-Action Cleaning Technology that absorbs and removes oil, sweat and odor; makes your hair look, feel and smell clean; works on all hair colors because it leaves virtually no visible residue or powdery build-up behind; has a time-released fragrance to deliver a light, clean scent throughout the day.