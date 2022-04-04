Deep red in color, our Cabernet Sauvignon is well balanced with hints of humidor, cassis, bright red apple and cherry. Well balanced and easy to enjoy, Livingston Cellars offers affordable award-winning wines that consistently exceed expectations.

Smooth and well balanced Cabernet

Flavors of bright red apple and cherry

Livingston Cellars offers affordable award-winning wines that consistently exceed expectations

This larger 1.5L size is perfect for entertaining and parties