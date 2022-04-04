Hover to Zoom
Livingston Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine 1.5L
1.5 LUPC: 0008500000311
Deep red in color, our Cabernet Sauvignon is well balanced with hints of humidor, cassis, bright red apple and cherry. Well balanced and easy to enjoy, Livingston Cellars offers affordable award-winning wines that consistently exceed expectations.
- Smooth and well balanced Cabernet
- Flavors of bright red apple and cherry
- Livingston Cellars offers affordable award-winning wines that consistently exceed expectations
- This larger 1.5L size is perfect for entertaining and parties