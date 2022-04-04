Hover to Zoom
Livingston Cellars Chardonnay White Wine 1.5L
1.5 LUPC: 0008500000806
Product Details
Livingston Cellars Chardonnay is made in a lighter style with an emphasis on crisp, refreshing notes of fresh citrus. This California white wine pairs perfectly with chicken or fish. With a smooth, clean finish, this Chardonnay wine is best served chilled. This larger 1.5 L wine bottle contains two 750 mL bottles of crisp white wine, ideal for entertaining or enjoying with a group of friends. Well balanced and easy to enjoy, Livingston Cellars offers affordable award winning wine that consistently exceed expectations.
- One 1.5 L bottle of Livingston Cellars Chardonnay White Wine
- Larger bottle is ideal for entertaining or enjoying with friends
- Refreshing white wine with fresh citrus notes
- Chardonnay wine with a smooth finish
- Enjoy this Chardonnay wine with chicken or fish
- Livingston Chardonnay wine from California
- Best served chilled
- Livingston Cellars offers affordable award-winning wines that consistently exceed expectations
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories123.4
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium7.3mg
Total Carbohydrate3.1g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1.4g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
