Livingston Cellars Chardonnay is made in a lighter style with an emphasis on crisp, refreshing notes of fresh citrus. This California white wine pairs perfectly with chicken or fish. With a smooth, clean finish, this Chardonnay wine is best served chilled. This larger 1.5 L wine bottle contains two 750 mL bottles of crisp white wine, ideal for entertaining or enjoying with a group of friends. Well balanced and easy to enjoy, Livingston Cellars offers affordable award winning wine that consistently exceed expectations.

One 1.5 L bottle of Livingston Cellars Chardonnay White Wine

Larger bottle is ideal for entertaining or enjoying with friends

Refreshing white wine with fresh citrus notes

Chardonnay wine with a smooth finish

Enjoy this Chardonnay wine with chicken or fish

Livingston Chardonnay wine from California

Best served chilled

Livingston Cellars offers affordable award-winning wines that consistently exceed expectations