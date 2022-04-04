Livingston Cellars Chardonnay White Wine 3L Perspective: front
Livingston Cellars Chardonnay White Wine 3L Perspective: back
Livingston Cellars Chardonnay White Wine 3L

3 LUPC: 0008500000971
Livingston Cellars Chardonnay is made in a lighter style with an emphasis on crisp, refreshing flavors of fresh citrus. It's a well-balanced white wine that is easy to enjoy and has a smooth and clean finish. Livingston Cellars offers affordable award-winning wines that consistently exceed expectations.

  • Crisp, smooth and refreshing
  • Flavors of fresh citrus and crisp apple
  • Livingston Cellars offers affordable award-winning wines that consistently exceed expectations