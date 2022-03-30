Lloyd's® Original BBQ Sauce Seasoned Shredded Pork Perspective: front
Lloyd's® Original BBQ Sauce Seasoned Shredded Pork Perspective: back
Lloyd's® Original BBQ Sauce Seasoned Shredded Pork Perspective: left
Lloyd's® Original BBQ Sauce Seasoned Shredded Pork Perspective: right
Lloyd's® Original BBQ Sauce Seasoned Shredded Pork Perspective: top
Lloyd's® Original BBQ Sauce Seasoned Shredded Pork Perspective: bottom
Lloyd's® Original BBQ Sauce Seasoned Shredded Pork

16 ozUPC: 0007892933587
Love BBQ Pork but hate that it takes all day to make. Try Hormel's BBQ Pork Tubs! Ready to heat and eat for a fast lunch or dinner! On your plate or on a bun this is a great meal idea!

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (56 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3.08%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium420mg17.5%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.67%
Sugar8g
Protein7g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.72mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Cooked Seasoned Pork (Pork, Water, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Salt, Sodium Phosphates), Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), High Fructose Corn Syrup, Vinegar, Brown Sugar, Contains 2% or Less of Molasses, Modified Cornstarch, Seasoning Blend (Salt, Paprika, Spices, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Onion Powder, Sodium Diacetate, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Erythorbic Acid, Natural Flavors [Including Smoke Flavor], Tamarind Extract [Corn Syrup, Prune Juice Concentrate, Extractives of Tamarind, Water, Tartaric Acid, Caramel Color, Citric Acid, Molasses]), Salt, Caramel Color, Natural Smoke Flavoring, Cultured Dextrose, Propionic Acid, Nisin Preparation (Salt, Nisin)

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.