Ingredients

Cooked Seasoned Pork (Pork, Water, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Salt, Sodium Phosphates), Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), High Fructose Corn Syrup, Vinegar, Brown Sugar, Contains 2% or Less of Molasses, Modified Cornstarch, Seasoning Blend (Salt, Paprika, Spices, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Onion Powder, Sodium Diacetate, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Erythorbic Acid, Natural Flavors [Including Smoke Flavor], Tamarind Extract [Corn Syrup, Prune Juice Concentrate, Extractives of Tamarind, Water, Tartaric Acid, Caramel Color, Citric Acid, Molasses]), Salt, Caramel Color, Natural Smoke Flavoring, Cultured Dextrose, Propionic Acid, Nisin Preparation (Salt, Nisin)

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More