Hover to Zoom
Locations F by Dave Phinney French Red Blend Red Wine 750ml
750 mLUPC: 0085164500413
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 3
Product Details
Locations F by Dave Phinney is a French Red Blend made from Grenache, Syrah, and assorted Bordeaux varietals. A dominant nose of red raspberries and wild strawberries, which leads into notes of cranberry, cherry, and rhubarb compote. The wine is fresh and lively with bright acidity, smooth texture, and chewy tannins.
- Fresh wine with bright acidity, smooth texture, and chewy tannins.
- Flavors of red raspberries, wild strawberries, cranberry, cherry, and rhubarb
- Red Blend of Grenache, Syrah, and assorted Bordeaux varietals
- From France
- Locations F by Dave Phinney