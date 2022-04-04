Locations F by Dave Phinney is a French Red Blend made from Grenache, Syrah, and assorted Bordeaux varietals. A dominant nose of red raspberries and wild strawberries, which leads into notes of cranberry, cherry, and rhubarb compote. The wine is fresh and lively with bright acidity, smooth texture, and chewy tannins.

