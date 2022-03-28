Hover to Zoom
Lodge Seasoning Spray
8 fl ozUPC: 0007553604568
Purchase Options
Located in DRUG/GM
Product Details
Lodge cookware is known for lasting generations, but like any heirloom, our cast iron and seasoned steel require a little TLC to preserve that prized finish. Seasoning is an ongoing process that builds up with use and maintenance, giving you the familiar black patina that is naturally nonstick.
- 100% pure Canola oil with no additives or propellants
- Nozzle allows for drip, stream, or spray
- Recyclable aluminum container keeps out air and light
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
200.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories8
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.9g1%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
100% Canola Oil .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More