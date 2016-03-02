Hover to Zoom
London Pub Malt Vinegar
12.7 fl ozUPC: 0007067000289
Product Details
London Pub Malt Vinegar has a hearty, robust flavor.
- Original
- Traditional British Flavor
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
25.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Malt Vinegar
Allergen Info
Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
