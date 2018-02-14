Lonolife™ Beef Bone Broth Stick Packs Perspective: front
Lonolife™ Beef Bone Broth Stick Packs

4 ctUPC: 0085794600625
Product Details

Life is a celebration to be embraced. You totally deserve more to savor, more fulfillment and more energy - without sacrificing simple, authentic goodness or quick, easy convenience. We pack all of that into our stick packs. So get brewing. Then get living.

There's nothing more paleo than bone broth. There's nothing artificial about awesome.

Lonolife Bone Broth Beef is more flavorful and better for you. It's a healthy choice crafted from roasted bones, fresh vegetables and herbs to create a rich, real taste that always satisfies - without gluten, or extra carbs. Savor away with confidence.

  • Paleo
  • 50 Calories (per 1 Stick Pack)
  • 1g Fat (per 1 Stick Pack)
  • 0g Sugars (per 1 Stick Pack)
  • 10g Protein (per 1 Stick Pack)
  • Grass Fed
  • Gluten Free
  • No Sugar Added
  • Made in The USA

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1stick pack (15 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium550mg23.91%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein10g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Beef Collagen, Chicory Root, Beef, Salt, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavors, Spices

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
