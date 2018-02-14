Lonolife™ Beef Bone Broth Stick Packs
Product Details
Life is a celebration to be embraced. You totally deserve more to savor, more fulfillment and more energy - without sacrificing simple, authentic goodness or quick, easy convenience. We pack all of that into our stick packs. So get brewing. Then get living.
There's nothing more paleo than bone broth. There's nothing artificial about awesome.
Lonolife Bone Broth Beef is more flavorful and better for you. It's a healthy choice crafted from roasted bones, fresh vegetables and herbs to create a rich, real taste that always satisfies - without gluten, or extra carbs. Savor away with confidence.
- Paleo
- 50 Calories (per 1 Stick Pack)
- 1g Fat (per 1 Stick Pack)
- 0g Sugars (per 1 Stick Pack)
- 10g Protein (per 1 Stick Pack)
- Grass Fed
- Gluten Free
- No Sugar Added
- Made in The USA
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Beef Collagen, Chicory Root, Beef, Salt, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavors, Spices
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More