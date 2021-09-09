Lonolife Savory Chicken Bone Broth Stick Packs Perspective: front
Lonolife Savory Chicken Bone Broth Stick Packs Perspective: back
Lonolife Savory Chicken Bone Broth Stick Packs Perspective: left
Lonolife Savory Chicken Bone Broth Stick Packs Perspective: right
Lonolife Savory Chicken Bone Broth Stick Packs Perspective: top
Lonolife Savory Chicken Bone Broth Stick Packs

4 ctUPC: 0085794600626
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

SO GET BREWING. THEN GET LIVING.

There's nothing more PALEO than bone broth

10g Protein (per serving • Collagen • Amino Acids

The difference is as real as the ingredients.

Our Low-Carb Chicken Bone Broth is loaded with the protein and flavor you're looking for - but no gluten. It's crafted from real roasted bones, fresh veggies and herbs. Make the savory, healthy choice that's quick and easy to prepare.

  • Taste More Of Life
  • Gluten Free • No Sugar Added • Paleo
  • 48 Calories (per 1 Stick Pack)
  • 0g Sat Fat (per 1 Stick Pack)
  • 0g Sugars (per 1 Stick Pack)
  • 10g Protein (per 1 Stick Pack)
  • Made in The USA

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1stick pack (16 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium700mg30.43%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein10g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Bone Broth, Chicory Root, Yeast Extract, Salt, Natural Flavors, Black Pepper, Sage, Thyme

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.