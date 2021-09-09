Lonolife Savory Chicken Bone Broth Stick Packs
Product Details
SO GET BREWING. THEN GET LIVING.
There's nothing more PALEO than bone broth
10g Protein (per serving • Collagen • Amino Acids
The difference is as real as the ingredients.
Our Low-Carb Chicken Bone Broth is loaded with the protein and flavor you're looking for - but no gluten. It's crafted from real roasted bones, fresh veggies and herbs. Make the savory, healthy choice that's quick and easy to prepare.
- Taste More Of Life
- Gluten Free • No Sugar Added • Paleo
- 48 Calories (per 1 Stick Pack)
- 0g Sat Fat (per 1 Stick Pack)
- 0g Sugars (per 1 Stick Pack)
- 10g Protein (per 1 Stick Pack)
- Made in The USA
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Bone Broth, Chicory Root, Yeast Extract, Salt, Natural Flavors, Black Pepper, Sage, Thyme
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More