Whirrr! Vrooom! What a busy construction site! Enormous machines help workers carry out many tasks! Can you guess what’s under construction? This vehicle-themed 40-piece panoramic jigsaw puzzle includes 3 progressive puzzles (5-, 6- and 8-pcs) to be assembled alone or fit into the illustration. Large and sturdy pieces are perfect for improving motor skills, while funny and detailed illustrations foster curiosity and imagination.