Looong Puzzle Ocean
1UPC: 0090276833670
Product Details
Dive into a colorful world of fascinating creatures. Find out if a whale is really that big and learn who is friends with the octopus. Do you know what kind of horse lives on the bottom of the sea? This panoramic, 27-piece puzzle is for kids who dream of exploring the ocean depths. Extra thick, sturdy puzzle pieces are perfect for toddlers, while the vibrant and engaging illustration guarantee great fun.