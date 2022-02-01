Ingredients

Beef, Water, Cane Sugar, Contains 2% or Less of Sea Salt, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Sugar), Celery Extract, Natural Flavors, Sesame Seeds, Beef Stock, Yeast Extract, Dried Garlic, Black Pepper, Ginger, Red Pepper, Pineapple Powder, Dried Onion, Roasted Sesame Seed Oil

Allergen Info

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible