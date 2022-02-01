Hover to Zoom
Lorissa's Kitchen Korean Barbeque Beef Steak Strips
2.25 ozUPC: 0001708287803
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
This delicious recipe fuses the perfect blend of soy sauce, caramelized sugar, earthy onion, and hints of garlic to deliver an unmatched taste experience.
Shipping & Return Information
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3.08%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium530mg22.08%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar8g
Protein9g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Beef, Water, Cane Sugar, Contains 2% or Less of Sea Salt, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Sugar), Celery Extract, Natural Flavors, Sesame Seeds, Beef Stock, Yeast Extract, Dried Garlic, Black Pepper, Ginger, Red Pepper, Pineapple Powder, Dried Onion, Roasted Sesame Seed Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More