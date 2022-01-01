There’s more than a snack inside this bag. There’s a philosophy. A way of life. A belief that what we put in our bodies says a lot about who we are and what we care about. We added a special grilling step to bring a wonderful smokiness to our unique recipe. We spent the time creating something that’s both responsible and delicious, so it’s easy for you to make a responsible and delicious decision.

100% grass-fed beef

10g protein per serving

Gluten free

No preservatives

No added MSG

No added nitrites