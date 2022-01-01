Lorissa's Kitchen Original Premium Steak Strips
Product Details
There’s more than a snack inside this bag. There’s a philosophy. A way of life. A belief that what we put in our bodies says a lot about who we are and what we care about. We added a special grilling step to bring a wonderful smokiness to our unique recipe. We spent the time creating something that’s both responsible and delicious, so it’s easy for you to make a responsible and delicious decision.
- 100% grass-fed beef
- 10g protein per serving
- Gluten free
- No preservatives
- No added MSG
- No added nitrites
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Beef, Water, Cane Sugar, Contains 2% or Less of Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Sugar), Sea Salt, Dried Garlic, Black Pepper, Natural Flavors, Pineapple Powder
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More