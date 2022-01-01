Lorissa's Kitchen Original Premium Steak Strips Perspective: front
Lorissa's Kitchen Original Premium Steak Strips

2.25 ozUPC: 0001708288532
Product Details

There’s more than a snack inside this bag. There’s a philosophy. A way of life. A belief that what we put in our bodies says a lot about who we are and what we care about. We added a special grilling step to bring a wonderful smokiness to our unique recipe. We spent the time creating something that’s both responsible and delicious, so it’s easy for you to make a responsible and delicious decision.

  • 100% grass-fed beef
  • 10g protein per serving
  • Gluten free
  • No preservatives
  • No added MSG
  • No added nitrites

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3.08%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium330mg13.75%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar6g
Protein9g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Beef, Water, Cane Sugar, Contains 2% or Less of Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Sugar), Sea Salt, Dried Garlic, Black Pepper, Natural Flavors, Pineapple Powder

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
