December 2021, Tokyo district court. Akihiro Ehara stands accused of groping a woman on a crowded train. Video footage of his attempt to flee the scene and apprehension is all over the news, a public outcry demands a maximum sentence.

Bringing Justice at the Edge of the Law: Put Yagami’s distinct martial arts forms to the test in order get to the bottom of the case. Harness the Crane, Tiger, and new Snake stance, a graceful style that can deflect and return an opponent’s strikes, using their energy against them.

Everyone's got a Story: Employ Yagami’s arsenal of detective tricks with new gadgets, stealthily tracking suspects, and crafty methods of infiltration. Leave no stone unturned in pursuit of the truth as you take on cases in both Tokyo and Yokohama.