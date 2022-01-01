Lotrimin® Anti-Fungal Athlete's Foot Clotrimazole Cream Perspective: front
Lotrimin® Anti-Fungal Athlete's Foot Clotrimazole Cream Perspective: back
Lotrimin® Anti-Fungal Athlete's Foot Clotrimazole Cream Perspective: left
Lotrimin® Anti-Fungal Athlete's Foot Clotrimazole Cream Perspective: right
Lotrimin® Anti-Fungal Athlete's Foot Clotrimazole Cream Perspective: top
Lotrimin® Anti-Fungal Athlete's Foot Clotrimazole Cream Perspective: bottom
Lotrimin® Anti-Fungal Athlete's Foot Clotrimazole Cream

1.1 ozUPC: 0001101757136
Product Details

  • Clotrimazole Cream Antifungal
  • Cure most athlete's foot, jock itch, and ringworm
  • May bring relief to itching, burning, cracking, scaling and discomfort which accompany these conditions
  • Contains the Drug: Clotrimazole
  • Clinically Proven to Cure Most Athlete's Foot
  • May Bring Relief to Itching, Burning, Cracking & Scaling