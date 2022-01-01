Hover to Zoom
Lotrimin® Anti-Fungal Athlete's Foot Clotrimazole Cream
1.1 ozUPC: 0001101757136
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Clotrimazole Cream Antifungal
- Cure most athlete's foot, jock itch, and ringworm
- May bring relief to itching, burning, cracking, scaling and discomfort which accompany these conditions
- Contains the Drug: Clotrimazole
- Clinically Proven to Cure Most Athlete's Foot
- May Bring Relief to Itching, Burning, Cracking & Scaling