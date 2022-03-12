Hover to Zoom
Lotrimin Ultra Antifungal Athlete's Foot Cream
.42 ozUPC: 0001101740819
Product Details
Uses:
Cures most athlete's foot between the toes. Effectiveness on the bottom or sides of foot is unknown. Cures most jock itch and ringworm. May bring relief to itching, burning, cracking, and scaling which accompany these conditions/
- Butenafine Hydrochloride Cream 1% Antifungal
- May Bring Relief to: Itching, Burning & Cracking
- Clinically Proven to Cure Most Athlete's Foot Between the Toes