2.8 OZUPC: 0070895360101
Lotus Foods brings you Forbidden Rice Ramen, traditional Japanese-style noodles made from our heirloom black rice instead of wheat! In addition to being gluten free, Forbidden Rice is one of the most nutritious ancient grains. Our Forbidden Rice Ramen has a delicious nutty taste and is a natural source of antioxidants. Add the savory white miso broth to our quick-cook Forbidden Rice Ramen for a convenient bowl of flavorful and nourishing noodle soup any time. For a complete meal, add your favorite veggies and protein. Ready to eat in just 4 minutes!

  • Made with Organic Rice
  • Gluten Free / Reduced Sodium
  • Ready in 4 Minutes

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1container (80 g)
Amount per serving
Calories280
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5.13%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium800mg34.78%
Total Carbohydrate56g20.36%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar0g
Protein7g
Calcium28mg2%
Iron2mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Ramen: *Black, *Brown and *White Rice Flours. Soup Pack: White Miso Powder (Cultured Soybeans and Rice, Salt), Salt, White Onion Powder, Tamari Powder (Soybeans, Sea Salt), Soybean Powder, Mushroom Powder, Dried Parsley. Dried Carrots.*Organic

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

