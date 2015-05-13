Lotus Foods brings you Forbidden Rice Ramen, traditional Japanese-style noodles made from our heirloom black rice instead of wheat! In addition to being gluten free, Forbidden Rice is one of the most nutritious ancient grains. Our Forbidden Rice Ramen has a delicious nutty taste and is a natural source of antioxidants. Add the savory white miso broth to our quick-cook Forbidden Rice Ramen for a convenient bowl of flavorful and nourishing noodle soup any time. For a complete meal, add your favorite veggies and protein. Ready to eat in just 4 minutes!

Made with Organic Rice

Gluten Free / Reduced Sodium

Ready in 4 Minutes