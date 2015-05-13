Lotus Foods Forbidden Rice Ramen
Product Details
Lotus Foods brings you Forbidden Rice Ramen, traditional Japanese-style noodles made from our heirloom black rice instead of wheat! In addition to being gluten free, Forbidden Rice is one of the most nutritious ancient grains. Our Forbidden Rice Ramen has a delicious nutty taste and is a natural source of antioxidants. Add the savory white miso broth to our quick-cook Forbidden Rice Ramen for a convenient bowl of flavorful and nourishing noodle soup any time. For a complete meal, add your favorite veggies and protein. Ready to eat in just 4 minutes!
- Made with Organic Rice
- Gluten Free / Reduced Sodium
- Ready in 4 Minutes
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Ramen: *Black, *Brown and *White Rice Flours. Soup Pack: White Miso Powder (Cultured Soybeans and Rice, Salt), Salt, White Onion Powder, Tamari Powder (Soybeans, Sea Salt), Soybean Powder, Mushroom Powder, Dried Parsley. Dried Carrots.*Organic
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More