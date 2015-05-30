Lotus Foods brings you Jade Pearl Rice Ramen, traditional Japanese style noodles made from our specialty rice instead of wheat!

In addition to being gluten free, Jade Pearl Rice is infused with chlorophyll-rich, wild-crafted bamboo extract. Our Jade Pearl Rice Ramen has a delicious light vanilla taste and enhanced nutritional value. Add the savory white miso broth to our quick cook Jade Pearl Rice Ramen for a convenient bowl of flavorful and nourishing noodle soup any time. For a complete meal, add your favorite veggies and protein.