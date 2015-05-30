Lotus Foods Jade Pearl Rice Ramen Perspective: front
Lotus Foods Jade Pearl Rice Ramen

2.8 ozUPC: 0070895360102
Product Details

Lotus Foods brings you Jade Pearl Rice Ramen, traditional Japanese style noodles made from our specialty rice instead of wheat!

In addition to being gluten free, Jade Pearl Rice is infused with chlorophyll-rich, wild-crafted bamboo extract. Our Jade Pearl Rice Ramen has a delicious light vanilla taste and enhanced nutritional value. Add the savory white miso broth to our quick cook Jade Pearl Rice Ramen for a convenient bowl of flavorful and nourishing noodle soup any time. For a complete meal, add your favorite veggies and protein.

  • Ready in 4 Minutes
  • Made with Organic Rice
  • Reduced Sodium
  • Non-GMO
  • Gluten Free
  • Vegan
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1container (80 g)
Amount per serving
Calories270
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium790mg34.35%
Total Carbohydrate55g20%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein7g
Calcium33mg2%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium296mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Ramen: *Brown and *White Rice Flours, Bamboo Extract.Soup Pack: White Miso Powder (Cultured Soybeans and Rice, Salt), Salt, Soybean Powder, White Onion Powder, Tamari Powder (Soybeans, Sea Salt), Dried Wakame Seaweed, Dried Parsley.*Organic

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.