Lotus Foods Jade Pearl Rice Ramen
Product Details
Lotus Foods brings you Jade Pearl Rice Ramen, traditional Japanese style noodles made from our specialty rice instead of wheat!
In addition to being gluten free, Jade Pearl Rice is infused with chlorophyll-rich, wild-crafted bamboo extract. Our Jade Pearl Rice Ramen has a delicious light vanilla taste and enhanced nutritional value. Add the savory white miso broth to our quick cook Jade Pearl Rice Ramen for a convenient bowl of flavorful and nourishing noodle soup any time. For a complete meal, add your favorite veggies and protein.
- Ready in 4 Minutes
- Made with Organic Rice
- Reduced Sodium
- Non-GMO
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Ramen: *Brown and *White Rice Flours, Bamboo Extract.Soup Pack: White Miso Powder (Cultured Soybeans and Rice, Salt), Salt, Soybean Powder, White Onion Powder, Tamari Powder (Soybeans, Sea Salt), Dried Wakame Seaweed, Dried Parsley.*Organic
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More