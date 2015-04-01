Lotus Foods brings you Organic Jade Pearl Rice™ Ramen, traditional Japanese-style noodles made from our specialty rice instead of wheat.

In addition to being gluten free, Jade Pearl Rice™ Ramenis infused with chlorophyll-rich, wild-crafted bamboo extract. It has a delicious light vanilla taste and enhanced nutritional value.

Ready to eat in just 4 minutes! Add to soup or miso for a quick bowl of flavorful and nourishing noodles any time. For a complete meal, use in your favorite stir-fry, or enjoy a cold noodle salad with a simple tamari and sesame oil dressing.