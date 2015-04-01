Lotus Foods Jade Pearl Rice™ Ramen
Product Details
Lotus Foods brings you Organic Jade Pearl Rice™ Ramen, traditional Japanese-style noodles made from our specialty rice instead of wheat.
In addition to being gluten free, Jade Pearl Rice™ Ramenis infused with chlorophyll-rich, wild-crafted bamboo extract. It has a delicious light vanilla taste and enhanced nutritional value.
Ready to eat in just 4 minutes! Add to soup or miso for a quick bowl of flavorful and nourishing noodles any time. For a complete meal, use in your favorite stir-fry, or enjoy a cold noodle salad with a simple tamari and sesame oil dressing.
- Bamboo-Infused Noodles
- Ready in 4 Minutes
- USDA Organic
- Gluten Free / Vegan
- 4 Pack
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Brown Rice Flour, Organic White Rice Flour, Bamboo Extract
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More