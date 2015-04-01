Lotus Foods Jade Pearl Rice™ Ramen Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Lotus Foods Jade Pearl Rice™ Ramen Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Lotus Foods Jade Pearl Rice™ Ramen Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Lotus Foods Jade Pearl Rice™ Ramen Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Lotus Foods Jade Pearl Rice™ Ramen

10 ozUPC: 0070895360202
Purchase Options

Product Details

Lotus Foods brings you Organic Jade Pearl Rice™ Ramen, traditional Japanese-style noodles made from our specialty rice instead of wheat.

In addition to being gluten free, Jade Pearl Rice™ Ramenis infused with chlorophyll-rich, wild-crafted bamboo extract. It has a delicious light vanilla taste and enhanced nutritional value.

Ready to eat in just 4 minutes! Add to soup or miso for a quick bowl of flavorful and nourishing noodles any time. For a complete meal, use in your favorite stir-fry, or enjoy a cold noodle salad with a simple tamari and sesame oil dressing.

  • Bamboo-Infused Noodles
  • Ready in 4 Minutes
  • USDA Organic
  • Gluten Free / Vegan
  • 4 Pack

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5piece (35 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate26g9.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium5mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium86mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Brown Rice Flour, Organic White Rice Flour, Bamboo Extract

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More