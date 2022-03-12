Lotus Foods Millet & Brown Rice Ramen Perspective: front
Lotus Foods Millet & Brown Rice Ramen Perspective: left
Lotus Foods Millet & Brown Rice Ramen Perspective: right
Lotus Foods Millet & Brown Rice Ramen

2.8 ozUPC: 0070895360103
Lotus Foods brings you Millet & Brown Rice Ramen, traditional Japanese style noodles made from our specialty rice instead of what! In addition to being gluten free, millet and brown rice are some of the most nutritious and easily digestible grains. Our Millet & Brown Rice Ramen has a delicious nutty taste and is a good source of fiber and protein. Add the savory red miso broth to our quick-cook Millet & Brown Rice Ramen for a convenient bowl of flavorful and nourishing noodle soup any time. For a complete meal, add your favorite veggies and protein.

  • Made with Organic Rice
  • Vegan
  • Gluten Free
  • Non-GMO
  • Kosher
  • Reduced Sodium
  • Ready in 4 Minutes

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1container (80 g)
Amount per serving
Calories280
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium920mg40%
Total Carbohydrate51g18.55%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar1g
Protein9g
Calcium65mg6%
Iron3mg15%
Potassium409mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ramen: *Brown Rice Flour, *Millet.Soup Pack: Red Miso Powder (Cultured Soybeans and Rice, Salt), Tamari Powder (Soybeans, Sea Salt), Salt, Red Onion Powder, Dried Wakame Seaweed, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Ginger Powder, Dried Parsley, Dried Chili Pepper.*Organic

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.