Lotus Foods Millet & Brown Rice Ramen
Product Details
Lotus Foods brings you Millet & Brown Rice Ramen, traditional Japanese style noodles made from our specialty rice instead of what! In addition to being gluten free, millet and brown rice are some of the most nutritious and easily digestible grains. Our Millet & Brown Rice Ramen has a delicious nutty taste and is a good source of fiber and protein. Add the savory red miso broth to our quick-cook Millet & Brown Rice Ramen for a convenient bowl of flavorful and nourishing noodle soup any time. For a complete meal, add your favorite veggies and protein.
- Made with Organic Rice
- Vegan
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO
- Kosher
- Reduced Sodium
- Ready in 4 Minutes
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Ramen: *Brown Rice Flour, *Millet.Soup Pack: Red Miso Powder (Cultured Soybeans and Rice, Salt), Tamari Powder (Soybeans, Sea Salt), Salt, Red Onion Powder, Dried Wakame Seaweed, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Ginger Powder, Dried Parsley, Dried Chili Pepper.*Organic
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
