Lotus Foods brings you Millet & Brown Rice Ramen, traditional Japanese style noodles made from our specialty rice instead of what! In addition to being gluten free, millet and brown rice are some of the most nutritious and easily digestible grains. Our Millet & Brown Rice Ramen has a delicious nutty taste and is a good source of fiber and protein. Add the savory red miso broth to our quick-cook Millet & Brown Rice Ramen for a convenient bowl of flavorful and nourishing noodle soup any time. For a complete meal, add your favorite veggies and protein.

Made with Organic Rice

Vegan

Gluten Free

Non-GMO

Kosher

Reduced Sodium

Ready in 4 Minutes