Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Lotus Foods Organic Jade Pearl Rice
15 ozUPC: 0070895310360
Purchase Options
Product Details
Healthier Rice for a Healthier Life
- Bamboo Infused & Gluten Free
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO
- Kosher
- Rice is Life™
- Excellent source of minerals: manganese and molybdenum
- Contains 480mg bamboo extract per serving.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (45 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate35g12.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Calcium1mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic White Rice, Bamboo Extract
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More