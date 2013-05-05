Lotus Foods Organic Tricolor Blend Rice
Product Details
A colorful blend of prized traditional brown and red rice grown on West Java's mineral-rich volcanic soil. Aromatic and nutrient-dense, with minerals often lacking in modern diets, Volcano Rice cooks in only 30 minutes producing moist and tender grains - transforming any rice dish into a special meal.
- Organic
- Mineral Rich & Gluten Free
- 100% Whole Grain
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Brown and Red Rice
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
