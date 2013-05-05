Lotus Foods Organic Tricolor Blend Rice Perspective: front
Lotus Foods Organic Tricolor Blend Rice Perspective: left
Lotus Foods Organic Tricolor Blend Rice Perspective: right
Lotus Foods Organic Tricolor Blend Rice

15 ozUPC: 0070895350358
Product Details

A colorful blend of prized traditional brown and red rice grown on West Java's mineral-rich volcanic soil. Aromatic and nutrient-dense, with minerals often lacking in modern diets, Volcano Rice cooks in only 30 minutes producing moist and tender grains - transforming any rice dish into a special meal.

  • Organic
  • Mineral Rich & Gluten Free
  • 100% Whole Grain

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (45 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate35g12.73%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Calcium6mg0%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium98mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Brown and Red Rice

Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
