LouAna® Liquid Coconut Oil
16 fl ozUPC: 0002670015991
Product Details
LouAna® Liquid Coconut Oil stays liquid for easy pouring, measuring, sauteing and baking. With no coconut aroma or taste, it's a perfect substitute for margarine or other cooking oils in recipes.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g16.67%
Saturated Fat13g65%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Fractionated Coconut Oil, Coconut Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
