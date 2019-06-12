Louis M. Martini Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine 750ml Perspective: front
Louis M. Martini Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine 750ml Perspective: back
Louis M. Martini Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine 750ml Perspective: left
Louis M. Martini Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine 750ml Perspective: right
Louis M. Martini Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine 750ml Perspective: top
Louis M. Martini Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine 750ml Perspective: bottom
Louis M. Martini Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine 750ml

750 mLUPC: 0008500001163
Located in AISLE 4

Product Details

Louis Martini Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine is a rich burgundy color and has deep layers of blackberry, blueberry and black currant aromas. The fruit tones are framed by sweet herbs, licorice and toasted cedar. Rich, complex and superbly balanced, this full bodied red wine has an expansive mid palate and a long, elegant finish.Enjoy this distinct Cabernet wine on its own or paired with a rich steak or bold cheese. With over 80 years of winemaking experience, Louis M. Martini Winery offers an unparalleled portfolio of world-renowned Cabernet Sauvignon sourced from the most coveted vineyards in the Napa Valley region.

  • One 750 mL bottle of Louis M. Martini Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine
  • Rich, full bodied red wine with a long, graceful finish
  • Well-balanced Cabernet wine with layers of dark berry, plum and licorice
  • Enjoy this red California wine on its own or with any meal
  • Sonoma County wine from California
  • This wine bottle is made with a significant amount of recycled

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories122.01
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3.82g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0.1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Red Wine .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.