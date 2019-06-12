Louis Martini Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine is a rich burgundy color and has deep layers of blackberry, blueberry and black currant aromas. The fruit tones are framed by sweet herbs, licorice and toasted cedar. Rich, complex and superbly balanced, this full bodied red wine has an expansive mid palate and a long, elegant finish.Enjoy this distinct Cabernet wine on its own or paired with a rich steak or bold cheese. With over 80 years of winemaking experience, Louis M. Martini Winery offers an unparalleled portfolio of world-renowned Cabernet Sauvignon sourced from the most coveted vineyards in the Napa Valley region.

One 750 mL bottle of Louis M. Martini Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine

Rich, full bodied red wine with a long, graceful finish

Well-balanced Cabernet wine with layers of dark berry, plum and licorice

Enjoy this red California wine on its own or with any meal

Sonoma County wine from California

This wine bottle is made with a significant amount of recycled