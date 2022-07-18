Louisa Beef & Cheese Toasted Ravioli Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Louisa Beef & Cheese Toasted Ravioli Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Louisa Beef & Cheese Toasted Ravioli Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Louisa Beef & Cheese Toasted Ravioli Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Louisa Beef & Cheese Toasted Ravioli

16 ozUPC: 0007788640101
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 28

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories400
% Daily value*
Total Fat22g34%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg12%
Sodium880mg37%
Total Carbohydrate39g13%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar1g
Protein13g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Ravioli : Enriched Extra Fancy Durum Flour and Semolina ( Durum Wheat Flour , Semolina , Niacin , Iron [ Ferrous Sulfate ] , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Water , Pasteurized Process Cheddar Cheese ( Cheddar Cheese [ Milk , Cheese Culture , Salt , Enzymes ] , Water , Cream , Sodium Phosphate , Contains Less Than 2% Of : , Salt , Sorbic Acid [ Preservative ] , Artificial Color , Powdered Cellulose [ Anti-Caking ] ) , Cooked Beef , Concentrated Beef and Vegetable Broth , Bread Crumbs [ Wheat Flour , Salt , Leavening [ Ammonium Bicarbonate ] ) , Cooked Onions , Whole Eggs , Cooked Celery , Salt , Corn Oil , Spices , Cooked Garlic . Breading and Batter : Wheat Flour and Bleached Wheat Flour , Soybean Oil , Yellow Corn Flour , Salt , Rice Flour , Sugar , Modified Corn Starch , Spices , Dextrose , Granulated Garlic , Granulated Onion , Dehydrated Parsley , Yeast , Leavening ( Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate , Sodium Bicarbonate ) , Partially Hydrogenated Soybean Oil , Extractives Of : Paprika . Ravioli Ingredients : Onions , Celery and Garlic

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More