Louisa Four Cheese Ravioli
Product Details
Signature blend of Ricotta, Mozzarella, Romano, and Asiago cheese wrapped in fresh pasta and coated in Italian breadcrumbs and pre-fried for oven baking.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Extra Fancy Durum Flour and Semolina (Durum Wheat Flour, Semolina, Niacin, Iron [Ferrous Sulfate], Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Ricotta Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Pasteurized Whey, Pasteurized Cream, Vinegar, Stabilizers [Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum]), Whole Eggs, Provolone Cheese (Cultured Milk, Enzymes, Salt), Parmesan Cheese (Pasteurized Part Skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Romano Cheese Made from Cow's Milk (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Imported Romano Cheese Made from Sheep's Milk (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Food Starch-modified, Bread Crumbs (Bleached Wheat Flour, Yeast, Sugar, Salt), Salt, Spices, Beta Carotene
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More