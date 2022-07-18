Louisa Four Cheese Ravioli Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Louisa Four Cheese Ravioli Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Louisa Four Cheese Ravioli

22 ozUPC: 0007788630036
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 28

Product Details

Signature blend of Ricotta, Mozzarella, Romano, and Asiago cheese wrapped in fresh pasta and coated in Italian breadcrumbs and pre-fried for oven baking.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size10pieces (143 g)
Amount per serving
Calories270
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g15.38%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol45mg15%
Sodium430mg17.92%
Total Carbohydrate35g11.67%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar1g
Protein12g
Calcium200mg20%
Iron1.4mg7.78%
Vitamin A1000Number of International Units20%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Extra Fancy Durum Flour and Semolina (Durum Wheat Flour, Semolina, Niacin, Iron [Ferrous Sulfate], Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Ricotta Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Pasteurized Whey, Pasteurized Cream, Vinegar, Stabilizers [Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum]), Whole Eggs, Provolone Cheese (Cultured Milk, Enzymes, Salt), Parmesan Cheese (Pasteurized Part Skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Romano Cheese Made from Cow's Milk (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Imported Romano Cheese Made from Sheep's Milk (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Food Starch-modified, Bread Crumbs (Bleached Wheat Flour, Yeast, Sugar, Salt), Salt, Spices, Beta Carotene

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More