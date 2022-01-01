Ingredients

Enriched Extra Fancy Durum Flour and Semolina (Durum Wheat Flour, Semolina, Niacin, Iron [Ferrous Sulfate], Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Ricotta Cheese (Whey, Milk, Vinegar, Carrageenan [Stabilizer]), Whole Eggs, Swiss Cheese Pasteurized Part Skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Bread Crumbs (Bleached Wheat Flour, Yeast, Sugar, Salt), Parmesan Cheese (Pasteurized Part Skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Romano Cheese Made from Cow's Milk (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Dried Egg Whites, Food Starch-modified, Powdered Cellulose, Spices, Beta Carotene

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.