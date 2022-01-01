Louisa Four Cheese Tortellini Perspective: front
Louisa Four Cheese Tortellini Perspective: back
Louisa Four Cheese Tortellini Perspective: left
Louisa Four Cheese Tortellini Perspective: right
Louisa Four Cheese Tortellini

19 ozUPC: 0007788630056
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size21pieces (143 g)
Amount per serving
Calories310
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12.31%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol60mg20%
Sodium600mg25%
Total Carbohydrate45g15%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar1g
Protein17g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin A1000Number of International Units20%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Extra Fancy Durum Flour and Semolina (Durum Wheat Flour, Semolina, Niacin, Iron [Ferrous Sulfate], Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Ricotta Cheese (Whey, Milk, Vinegar, Carrageenan [Stabilizer]), Whole Eggs, Swiss Cheese Pasteurized Part Skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Bread Crumbs (Bleached Wheat Flour, Yeast, Sugar, Salt), Parmesan Cheese (Pasteurized Part Skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Romano Cheese Made from Cow's Milk (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Dried Egg Whites, Food Starch-modified, Powdered Cellulose, Spices, Beta Carotene

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
