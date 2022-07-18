Louisa Toasted Four Cheese Ravioli Perspective: front
Louisa Toasted Four Cheese Ravioli Perspective: back
Louisa Toasted Four Cheese Ravioli Perspective: right
Louisa Toasted Four Cheese Ravioli Perspective: top
Louisa Toasted Four Cheese Ravioli Perspective: bottom
Louisa Toasted Four Cheese Ravioli

16 ozUPC: 0007788640102
Product Details

Our Toasted Ravioli is unique & delicious, ready in minutes. U.S. inspected and passed by the Department of Agriculture.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4pieces (81 g)
Amount per serving
Calories270
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g23.08%
Saturated Fat4.5g22.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium510mg21.25%
Total Carbohydrate25g8.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein8g
Calcium150mg15%
Iron1.4mg7.78%
Vitamin A200Number of International Units4%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Ravioli: Enriched Extra Fancy Durum Flour and Semolina (Durum Wheat Flour, Semolina, Niacin, Iron [Ferrous Sulfate], Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Ricotta Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Pasteurized Whey, Pasteurized Cream, Vinegar, Stabilizers [Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum]), Cheddar Cheese Sauce (Cheddar Cheese [Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes], Water, Whey, Food Starch-modified. Contains 2% or Less of Sodium Phosphate, Milk Protein Concentrate, Natural Flavor, Milkfat, Salt, Lactic Acid, Sorbic Acid [Preservative]), Low Moisture Part Skim Mozzarella Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Whole Eggs, Imported Romano Cheese Made from Sheep's Milk (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Asiago Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Salt, Dried Egg Whites, Soybean Oil, Corn Starch, Spices, Granulated Garlic.Breading and Batter: Enriched Wheat Flour (Enriched With Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Sugar.Contains Less Than 2% of Spices, Dextrose, Granulated Garlic, Granulated Onion, Dehydrated Parsley, Yeast, Soybean Oil, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Extractives of Turmeric and Paprika.Fried in Soybean Oil

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

