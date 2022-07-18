Ingredients

Ravioli: Enriched Extra Fancy Durum Flour and Semolina (Durum Wheat Flour, Semolina, Niacin, Iron [Ferrous Sulfate], Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Ricotta Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Pasteurized Whey, Pasteurized Cream, Vinegar, Stabilizers [Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum]), Cheddar Cheese Sauce (Cheddar Cheese [Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes], Water, Whey, Food Starch-modified. Contains 2% or Less of Sodium Phosphate, Milk Protein Concentrate, Natural Flavor, Milkfat, Salt, Lactic Acid, Sorbic Acid [Preservative]), Low Moisture Part Skim Mozzarella Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Whole Eggs, Imported Romano Cheese Made from Sheep's Milk (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Asiago Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Salt, Dried Egg Whites, Soybean Oil, Corn Starch, Spices, Granulated Garlic.Breading and Batter: Enriched Wheat Flour (Enriched With Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Sugar.Contains Less Than 2% of Spices, Dextrose, Granulated Garlic, Granulated Onion, Dehydrated Parsley, Yeast, Soybean Oil, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Extractives of Turmeric and Paprika.Fried in Soybean Oil

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

