Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce
12 fl ozUPC: 0019029800025
Louisiana Hot Sauce is a condiment on a variety of foods or an ingredient in a variety of recipes.
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium200mg8.7%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Aged Peppers, Distilled Vinegar, Salt
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
