Louisiana Cajun Gumbo Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Louisiana Cajun Gumbo Mix

5 ozUPC: 0003915600007
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

You don't have to be a Cajun to make great gumbo anymore. We do it all for you, just add your choice of meat or seafood and serve over rice.

Shipping & Return Information

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp dry mix (11 g)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium840mg36.52%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.55%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium13mg2%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Corn Starch, Dried Onion, Salt, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Safflower Oil), Monosodium Glutamate, Spices, Caramel Color, Dried Parsley, Dried Garlic, Natural Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More