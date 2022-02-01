Ingredients

Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Corn Starch, Dried Onion, Salt, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Safflower Oil), Monosodium Glutamate, Spices, Caramel Color, Dried Parsley, Dried Garlic, Natural Flavor

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.