Louisiana Cajun Gumbo Mix
Product Details
You don't have to be a Cajun to make great gumbo anymore. We do it all for you, just add your choice of meat or seafood and serve over rice.
Shipping & Return Information
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Corn Starch, Dried Onion, Salt, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Safflower Oil), Monosodium Glutamate, Spices, Caramel Color, Dried Parsley, Dried Garlic, Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More